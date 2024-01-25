Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AGCO worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

