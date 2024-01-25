Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.59.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

