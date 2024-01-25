Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

