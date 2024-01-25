Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €156.10 ($169.67) and last traded at €153.30 ($166.63). Approximately 23,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €151.90 ($165.11).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €162.18. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

