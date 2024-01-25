Diligent Investors LLC Buys 6,181 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

