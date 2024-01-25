Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after acquiring an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,258,000 after buying an additional 932,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

