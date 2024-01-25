Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,332,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

