Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $57.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

