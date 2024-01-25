Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELV opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

