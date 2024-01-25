Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.