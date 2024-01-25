Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $449.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

