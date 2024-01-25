Diligent Investors LLC Sells 167,012 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,012 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

