Diligent Investors LLC Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 19.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

RITM opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RITM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

View Our Latest Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.