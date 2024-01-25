Diligent Investors LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $667,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $32.52 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73.

