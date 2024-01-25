Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.92. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

