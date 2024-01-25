Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $240.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $242.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38. The company has a market cap of $339.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

