United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

UAL stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

