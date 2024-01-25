Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Trimmed by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

