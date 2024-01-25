Diligent Investors LLC Invests $533,000 in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tanger by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tanger by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.