Diligent Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,800 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,803,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,091,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

