Diligent Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,800 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,803,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,091,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.