Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

