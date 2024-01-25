BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

BP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BP opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

