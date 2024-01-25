SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after buying an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

