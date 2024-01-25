Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $235.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average is $223.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

