Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 541.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $597.95 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

