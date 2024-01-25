Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $632.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $590.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.30. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

