Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

