NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $66.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

