Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

