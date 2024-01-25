Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $425.83 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $281.18 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.