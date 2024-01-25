Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 3,732 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $105.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

