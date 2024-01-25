Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712,556 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Amcor worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Amcor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

