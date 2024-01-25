NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,357 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.