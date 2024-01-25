4,666 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $378.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $381.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

