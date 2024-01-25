Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Lowered to $68.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

