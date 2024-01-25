Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $225.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $199.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $198.44 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $204.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.27.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

