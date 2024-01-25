Capula Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in GameStop were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 157,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GameStop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $13.95 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

