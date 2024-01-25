Signaturefd LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.94.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

