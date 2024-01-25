Signaturefd LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

