Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

