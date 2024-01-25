Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL opened at $391.68 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

