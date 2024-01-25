Capula Management Ltd Raises Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GO opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

