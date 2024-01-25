EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 146.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 575,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after buying an additional 407,453 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

