Capula Management Ltd Makes New $446,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,505,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,314,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kyndryl by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.5 %

KD opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KD. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

