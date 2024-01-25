Signaturefd LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $221.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

