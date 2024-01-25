Capula Management Ltd Invests $298,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

