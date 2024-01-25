Capula Management Ltd Invests $236,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 279.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

