Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 720 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.5 %

MUSA opened at $358.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $384.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.83.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

