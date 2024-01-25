Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $586.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.86. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.23 and a 12 month high of $599.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.