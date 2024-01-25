15,660 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,660 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CLF stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

